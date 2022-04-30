Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IIT Madras COVID cluster: Tally reaches 196 with 13 new infections today

IIT Madras COVID cluster: Tally reaches 196 with 13 new infections today

On Friday, IIT Madras reported at least 11 more positive cases
1 min read . 03:08 PM IST Livemint

  • IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The total Covid tally in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras reached 196 on Saturday with 13 more infections being reported, as per news agency ANI reports.  On Friday the institute reported at least 11 more positive cases. 

The total Covid tally in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras reached 196 on Saturday with 13 more infections being reported, as per news agency ANI reports.  On Friday the institute reported at least 11 more positive cases. 

Ealier this week, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Ealier this week, health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan informed that IIT Madras has not been closed as of now, however, the government along with campus authorities are trying their best to ensure that the COVID cluster does not spread to the other places from the university.

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Meanwhile, the IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any COVID-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all COVID-19 safety protocols.