Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras developed an algorithm-based new technique to reduce interruptions in vital networks such as air traffic control and electricity distribution during a targeted attack. Officials say that as Internet of Things (IoT)-based technologies become more widely adopted across society, it's critical to build networks that can withstand such attacks. The research was peer-reviewed and published in "Physica A: Statistical Mechanics and its Applications," a prestigious international journal.

"The terror attacks of 11th September 2001, all of which happened only on one day targeting a single country resulted in the entire airline industry coming to a standstill. Such threats are a reminder that in today’s highly interconnected world, there exists a high risk of one adverse event leading to the disruption of the entire network. Air traffic, road traffic, power distribution infrastructure and even social media platforms are all examples of highly connected networks and are, therefore, highly vulnerable to targeted attacks," Karthik Raman, Core Member, Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras, said.

"A variety of technological networks form the backbone of modern world infrastructure, and it is very essential to build safeguards to protect these networks against both failures and targeted attacks," he added.

The researchers' technique aims to make networks more resilient by judiciously rewiring them to lessen their vulnerability.

The strategy is implemented using an algorithm that suggests a way to build spare capacity in the network so that if one of the network's nodes (one entity linked to many others) is attacked, the traffic of the affected node is routed through the spare capacity, allowing the network to continue to function.

"This spare capacity can be compared, in simple terms, to a spare tyre kept in a car. The dormant spare capacity (spare tyre) is used if any of the four tyres (nodes) in the vehicle becomes inoperable during a journey. The algorithm takes a network whose spare capacity has to be determined as an input and gives out a modified network with added spare capacity, the cost of spare capacity for the network etc. Importantly, the algorithm also optimizes the cost associated with adding spare capacity," he said.

The IIT Madras concept was put to the test on two infrastructure networks: air traffic and power distribution.

Sai Saranga Das, student at IIT Madras and lead author of the study said, "Through this study, we have addressed the interplay between the addition of dormant spare capacity in a network and the associated capital and operational costs. Our future course of study would be to apply our algorithm in the context of biological networks to gain potentially incisive insights about them."

"It was found that the algorithm increased the robustness of these networks to targeted attacks. The algorithm was also highly effective in increasing the robustness of ‘canonical scale-free networks,’ which are representative of many real-world networks when compared to existing strategies to mitigate targeted attacks on these networks," he added.

(With PTI inputs)