IIT Madras, IISc are the top higher education institutions in India: Govt

NEW DELHI : The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has been adjudged the best higher educational institution in 2021 followed by Indian Institute of Science Bangalore (IISc) and IIT Bombay.

The rankings were announced by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan as part of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), an initiative of the government to rank top Indian institutions. Several key parameters, including research output, teaching learning environment, outreach and inclusivity, resource, graduate outcome, and perception, among others, were considered for preparing the exhaustive list.

“Ranking is a must, and it shows the quality of institutions. This year some 6,000 institutions participated," Pradhan said and asked authorities to devise regional and provincial ranking framework in the coming years.

In the overall category, other than IIT-M, IISc and IIT Bombay, IITs in Delhi and Kanpur complete the top five list. Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi are at overall 9th and 10th position.

Among sectoral rankings, IISc, JNU, BHU and Calcutta University and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, are the top five in the top universities category.

Among management institutions, Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Kozhikode are the top four B-Schools sequentially. The management department of IIT-Delhi completes the top five table in the country.

This is the official ranking of India’s vast higher education system, the education ministry said and asked them to pursue excellence, and never hesitate to talk about their achievements. He also asked private institutions to come forward and participate in the ranking and exhibit more quality.

Overall, NIRF gave ranking of 11 categories of institutions this year and was prepared by the national board of accreditation. It’s the sixth edition of the national ranking. Ranking has been a constant debate in academic world in India and elsewhere.

