IIT-Madras, IISc, IIT-Delhi best universities in India: Govt survey

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru and IIT-Delhi are the best universities in the country for their overall performance, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) survey revealed Thursday.

NIRF is a government ranking of higher educational institutions in India on overall performance as well as in sectoral performances. The NIRF rankings are used for various academic and administrative policy makings including grant of graded autonomy to universities and colleges.

While IIT-M with an overall score of 85.1 has been placed best in the overall category, IISc has a score of 84.18 and IIT-Delhi has been ranked third with an overall score of 81.33. IIT-Bombay was placed fourth (score 80.75) and IIT Kharagpur with a score of 75.85 was placed fifth in the national overall league table.

In the QS world university ranking published in 10 June, IIT-Bombay, IIT-Delhi and IISc were far ahead of IIT-Madras.

Among traditional university category IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Benaras Hindu University (BHU) were ranked top three respectively, followed by Amrita Viswa Vidyapitham in Coimbatore and Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

Among colleges, Miranda House, Lady Sriram College and Hindu College, all part of the Delhi University were graded best in the country. St Stephens College in Delhi and Presidency College of Chennai were fourth and fifth respectively.

Among B-Schools, the traditional toppers -- IIM-A, IIM-B and IIM-C were ranked best three in the country followed by IIM-Lucknow and the management school of the IIT Kharagpur.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated