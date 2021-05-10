IIT Madras, MPFI collaborate to boost digital money transactions in India

Explaining the importance of digital transactions during this pandemic, Dr Gaurav Raina, Faculty, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Madras, and MPFI Chairman, said, "Digital and mobile payments, and in particular contactless payments, are important not just from an efficiency point of view, but also to mitigate risk against COVID-19. It provides a great opportunity to help yourself and also the ecosystem."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}