IIT Madras raises 700 crore as endowment fund

The institution is readying a strategic plan for the next 5-10 years and will set its next target for the endowment corpus, which could be substantially higher. “In the next five years, our endowment fund will be substantially higher. When we started, we had around ₹200 crore, and in five years or so we have reached ₹700 crore (by the end of 2020)," Ramamurthy said in an interview.