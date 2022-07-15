Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was declared the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

In the overall category of institutes, IIT Madras was followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay.

“IIT Madras retained its No. 1 ranking in ‘Overall’ category for the Fourth Consecutive Year and in ‘Engineering’ Category for the Seventh Consecutive Year," said a statement by IIT Madras.

In the top university categories, Jawaharlal Lal University and Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the second and third spots.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta were the top three B-schools.