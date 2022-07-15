IIT Madras ranks top educational institute in India1 min read . Updated: 15 Jul 2022, 10:10 PM IST
In the top university categories, Jawaharlal Lal University and Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the second and third spots.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was declared the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.