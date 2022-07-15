Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IIT Madras ranks top educational institute in India

IIT Madras ranks top educational institute in India

The campus of IIT Madras. Photo: PTI
1 min read . 10:10 PM ISTLivemint

In the top university categories, Jawaharlal Lal University and Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the second and third spots.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was declared the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is the best educational institute while Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru was declared the best university, according to the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

The rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday.

In the overall category of institutes, IIT Madras was followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay.

In the overall category of institutes, IIT Madras was followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Bombay.

ALSO READ: Delhi University’s Miranda House retains top slot in NIRF college ranking

ALSO READ: Delhi University’s Miranda House retains top slot in NIRF college ranking

“IIT Madras retained its No. 1 ranking in ‘Overall’ category for the Fourth Consecutive Year and in ‘Engineering’ Category for the Seventh Consecutive Year," said a statement by IIT Madras.

“IIT Madras retained its No. 1 ranking in ‘Overall’ category for the Fourth Consecutive Year and in ‘Engineering’ Category for the Seventh Consecutive Year," said a statement by IIT Madras.

In the top university categories, Jawaharlal Lal University and Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the second and third spots.

In the top university categories, Jawaharlal Lal University and Jamia Millia Islamia bagged the second and third spots.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta were the top three B-schools.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta were the top three B-schools.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.