The average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is ₹21.48 Lakh per annum, while the highest salary offered was USD 250,000, as per report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded the highest ever number of offers received during campus placements in an academic year with a total of 1,199 job offers. According to an official statement, as many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) recorded the highest ever number of offers received during campus placements in an academic year with a total of 1,199 job offers. According to an official statement, as many as 80 per cent of students who opted for Campus Placements during 2021-22 have received job offers during placement 2021-22.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in a statement on Monday said, the job offers included 45 international offers from 14 companies including Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber, news agency ANI reported.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras, in a statement on Monday said, the job offers included 45 international offers from 14 companies including Glean, Micron Technologies, Honda R&D, Cohesity, Da Vinci Derivatives, Accenture Japan, Hilabs Inc, Quantbox Research, MediaTek, Money Forward, Rubrik, Termgrid and Uber, news agency ANI reported.
Additionally, as many as 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases and II of campus placement, besides all the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, the report said. While, the average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is ₹21.48 Lakh per annum, the highest salary offered was USD 250,000. Notably, nearly 380 companies during the placements made offers to the students and 231 pre-placement offers were also received from students' summer internships, the statement added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Additionally, as many as 131 start-ups made as many as 199 offers during this Phases and II of campus placement, besides all the 61 MBA Students were also placed this season, leading to 100 per cent placement for the Department of Management Studies, the report said. While, the average salary received by students during campus placements for 2021-22 is ₹21.48 Lakh per annum, the highest salary offered was USD 250,000. Notably, nearly 380 companies during the placements made offers to the students and 231 pre-placement offers were also received from students' summer internships, the statement added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras said, “placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers." He further stated, "on behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts." Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.
Prof. C. S. Shankar Ram, outgoing Advisor (Placement), IIT Madras said, “placements reflect a quantifiable outcome of the value-addition to students at an academic institution. We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the 2021-22 placements that have led to record-high job offers." He further stated, "on behalf of IIT Madras, I thank our recruiters for this successful season and hope that they continue to engage with us for Placements and other activities. I thank our institute placement team and administration for their unstinted support and efforts." Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) was established in 1959 by the Government of India as an 'Institute of National Importance.
Meanwhile, in another development, a teacher training platform Suraasa recently announced that Indian teachers who were trained and developed under their Teachers Training Programme, have bagged some of the best jobs in the USA with packages as high as ₹64 lacs per annum, according to news agency ANI report.
Meanwhile, in another development, a teacher training platform Suraasa recently announced that Indian teachers who were trained and developed under their Teachers Training Programme, have bagged some of the best jobs in the USA with packages as high as ₹64 lacs per annum, according to news agency ANI report.