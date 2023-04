A second-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering was found dead in their hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, with police suspecting suicide.

The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.

This would be the fourth such case at IIT-Madras this year if confirmed.

Earlier in April, a 32-year-old PhD student from West Bengal died by suicide, while in March, a 20-year-old third-year student from Andhra Pradesh also took his life on the same campus.

In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra also died by suicide at IIT-Madras.