IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, fourth case this year
A second-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering was found dead in their hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, with police suspecting suicide.
The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.
This would be the fourth such case at IIT-Madras this year if confirmed.
Earlier in April, a 32-year-old PhD student from West Bengal died by suicide, while in March, a 20-year-old third-year student from Andhra Pradesh also took his life on the same campus.
In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra also died by suicide at IIT-Madras.
