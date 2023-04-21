Hello User
Home / News / India /  IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, fourth case this year

IIT Madras student found dead in hostel room, fourth case this year

1 min read . 06:20 PM IST Livemint
The campus of IIT Madras. Photo: PTI

  A second-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering was found dead in their hostel room

A second-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering was found dead in their hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, with police suspecting suicide. 

A second-year student pursuing Chemical Engineering was found dead in their hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology in Chennai, with police suspecting suicide. 

The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.

The second-year student from Maharashtra was pursuing Chemical Engineering, the police said.

This would be the fourth such case at IIT-Madras this year if confirmed. 

This would be the fourth such case at IIT-Madras this year if confirmed. 

Earlier in April, a 32-year-old PhD student from West Bengal died by suicide, while in March, a 20-year-old third-year student from Andhra Pradesh also took his life on the same campus. 

Earlier in April, a 32-year-old PhD student from West Bengal died by suicide, while in March, a 20-year-old third-year student from Andhra Pradesh also took his life on the same campus. 

In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra also died by suicide at IIT-Madras. 

In February, a research scholar from Maharashtra also died by suicide at IIT-Madras. 

