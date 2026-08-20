IIT Madras to produce doctors? Here's what Director V Kamakoti said on institution's push for medical degrees

IIT Madras, one of the renowned Engineering institutions, is planning to open a school of medical sciences and award medical degrees of its own, India Today reported citing Director Professor V Kamakoti's statement. These medical degrees would range from the undergraduate MBBS and the postgraduate MD to the doctoral PhD.

In an interview with the news outlet, Professor Kamakoti said, “IIT Madras will certainly launch a school of medical sciences.” He added, "We want to give medical degrees, and I think that will be something which will make the institute much bigger."

The push for medical degrees isn't new, it dates back to May 2023 when Department of Medical Sciences and Technology was set up which offers a four-year undergraduate degree that trains a hybrid graduate. The institution is on path to produce part engineer, part biologist, called medical technologists and physician-scientists, to design scanners, implants and software equipment, all of which assist in medical treatment. These researchers will possess the understanding of both the human body and the machine.

According to Kamakoti, all technology institutions must start a medical school to survive the medical market. He believes that modern medicine now runs on technology and emphasized the need to build it domestically. His belief stems from COVID 19 pandemic experience which exposed the risk of being dependent on technology from abroad.

He further pointed out that India still imports a large share of its high-end medical equipment. To produce machines in home country and bridge the gap between doctors and engineers in terms of technology, both professionals should be trained under the same roof so that they think in the same language.

What is the roadmap to award medical degrees? The roadmap to award medical degrees is not as smooth as it seems as medical education in India is governed by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The regulator determines who may run a medical college and award medical degrees, including MBBS, the standard degree a doctor earns. Any institution planning to grant medical degrees require the commission's approval besides a teaching hospital. This working hospital is a pre-requisite to ensure students gain practical experience while learning treat real patients.

IIT Kharagpur is the leading example of such type of integration as it won approval to start a postgraduate MD course. However, its undergraduate MBBS plan is still under progress due to infrastructural constraints. Although IIT Madras' 2023 department already partners with leading city hospitals while its engineers work beside the clinicians but the map to follow is hospital first, regulator's nod later.