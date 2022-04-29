IIT Madras turns Covid cluster; College campus remains open

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IIT Madras has asked people to get themselves tested in case they experience any symptoms. The institute has advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all Covid-19 safety protocols
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has become a Covid-19 cluster as more than 170 students have tested positive to date. According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan, the college campus is still open. The authorities have advised people not to panic as the institute is carrying out testing.
A total of 171 Covid cases reported from the IIT Madras till now, informed Radhakrishnan on Thursday. "Few more cases have been reported in IIT Madras. These all are part of our saturation test. There is nothing to panic about. We have not closed the institution. We are ensuring that the cluster doesn't spread to other places," Radhakrishnan said.
Meanwhile, IIT Madras has asked people to get themselves tested in case they experience any symptoms. The institute has advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all Covid-19 safety protocols. Earlier on Wednesday, IIT Madras had 111 Covid-19 positive cases on the campus, according to the Tamil Nadu health department.
Separately, Tamil Nadu recorded 77 new Covid cases, pushing the total caseload to 34,53,756. The death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours. The recoveries reached 34,15,284 with 34 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 447 active infections as per the state's health bulletin.
