IIT mathematic model predicts 14.57 million Covid cases in India by January

The world is pinning hope on a vaccine to prevent covid-19. More so, the Serum Institute of India (SII) involved in development and manufacture of a covid-19 vaccine candidate from Oxford University has indicated the vaccine candidate, named Covishield in India could be ready as early as December. The scenario may look different once a vaccine is available, though public health experts hold that the disease situation continues to evolve in India. “The average covid-19 numbers mask the differences between States. We may be missing cases. As the epidemic makes inroads into smaller cities and towns on way to rural areas, getting the correct epidemiological picture will be challenging," said Lalit Kant, Infectious Disease Epidemiologist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).