An IIT degree guarantees a great pay cheque, right? Wrong

An IIT degree guarantees a great pay cheque, right? Wrong9 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:45 AM IST
- Unless you’re into software, graduating from India’s elite engineering institute is no guarantee of a high salary.
- After years of preparation and spending lakhs of rupees, some IIT graduates from non-computer science streams receive job offers with pay packages of less than ₹10 lakh
MUMBAI : Rashid Ali Faridi graduated from IIT Guwahati in 2016 as a chemical engineer. He had put in years of hard work to get into one of India’s premier engineering institutes. The diligence was due to pay off and the road ahead was supposed to be smooth. A ₹3.9 lakh loan that he had taken to fund his education wouldn’t be a speed bump as he was confident of bagging a high-paying job.
