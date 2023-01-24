An IIT degree guarantees a great pay cheque, right? Wrong

Experts and IIT alumni say the wide variance in salaries is simply a reflection of the market and the demand for certain skills. “The salaries are dependent on skill sets. And core companies often get candidates for ₹7-10 lakh. There are students who lack soft skills and although they take courses in IITs, there is a need for more webinars and workshops," said a chemical engineer from IIT Kanpur, who did not want to be named. Students need to have projects and pursue elective courses that will help them build skills to match industry needs, he added.