A professor from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) recently took to Twitter to share a glimpse of the life PhD scholars on campus.
The professor, Abhijit Majumder, shared a photo in which two scholars can be seen working in a lab, on a Sunday! But the real reason for the dedication could also be the respite that the lab AC provides the scholars with amidst sweltering heat.
“A poor PhD student @RohitjoshiB working under a strict guide @abhijit_MLab not getting chance to go to room even in the Sunday night n hence sleeping in the lab on the mattress of his senior @Pankaj_27March. Mumbai Summer and Lab AC are just the excuses (sic)," wrote the professor.
The post, shared on Sunday, has since garnered some ridiculous and funny replies.
“Had a similar setup too. This pose was to handle the back pain and ofc have access to high speed internet with unlimited AC. Lab has always been the first home and then comes hostel. Wish there's an option to put up these pictures in my thesis!" wrote a Twitter user, sharing a photo of his own.
“Likewise, sometimes i overstay in lab just for AC," said another user.
One of the Twitter users said this was his way to save on bills during summers. “We had a sleeping chair, bag and dining table with TV and sofa. My senior lives there, saved a lot on rent," the user commented.
Majumder replied: “Wowwww. That's a luxury."
A person lamented: “Used to be the story in our labs in Delhi too.. until the new people of power enforced a rule to switch off ACs after 8pm."
