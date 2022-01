IIT researchers develop AI-powered technique to diagnose Covid using chest X-ray

The experiment was performed with more than 2,500 chest X-ray images and achieved about 96.80% sensitivity

04:56 PM IST

While there have been numerous research studies in Covid-19 detection using X-ray or CT scans in the past years, most of them fail to provide an explainable solution. The uniqueness of this research is the proposed study which can visually showcase the region which is infected, said the researchers