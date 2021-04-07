IIT Roorkee: 60 students test positive for COVID-19, 5 hostels sealed

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A total of 60 students at IIT Roorkee tested positive for COVID19 in the last few days. Following this, 5 hostels have been sealed, IIT Roorkee media cell in-charge Sonika Srivastava informed on Wednesday, as per news agency ANI. The news comes days after several student from IIT Jodhpur were also confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The infection count stood at 52 last week when the students joined the institute to attend practical classes. All the Covid-positive students have been quarantined at one of the hostels on the IIT campus.

"All anti-Covid precautions are being taken. Two hostel buildings have been reserved for keeping the students and staff, both academic and non-academic, after the contact-tracing of the positive students," spokesperson Amardeep Sharma had said last week.

“We ensured that every student coming from home went to a designated isolation ward directly from the main gate, where the swab samples of students with symptoms were taken and sent to AIIMS for the tests," he had added.

The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

