IIT Roorkee issues clarification after 'don't join political discussions' advisory sparks debate on social media

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee found itself at the centre of an online controversy after an internal advisory circulated among students went viral, prompting outrage from social media users and political leaders. The communication, which reminded students and staff about the institute's conduct rules on political activities and public statements, was widely interpreted as a fresh directive restricting students from expressing political views.

The advisory, sent by the Registrar on July 20, urged students, employees and other stakeholders to adhere to the institute's notified conduct rules. It came amid heightened attention around the ongoing student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar led by the Cockroach Janta Party, although the email did not mention the protests by name.

According to the advisory, the institute had observed activity by some members of the campus community on social media platforms.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What was the advisory issued by IIT Roorkee regarding political discussions? ⌵ The advisory from IIT Roorkee reminded students and staff of existing conduct rules, stating they should not join political discussions or activities without prior permission, aiming to maintain institutional integrity. 2 Why did IIT Roorkee face backlash over its advisory on political discussions? ⌵ The backlash stemmed from perceptions that the advisory restricted students' rights to express political views, especially during a time of public protests, leading to significant outrage online and among political figures. 3 How did IIT Roorkee clarify the intent of its advisory on political discussions? ⌵ IIT Roorkee clarified that the advisory was routine, issued annually at the start of the academic session, and not a new policy, emphasizing it should not be viewed as a restriction on political expression. 4 What context surrounded the IIT Roorkee advisory's issuance? ⌵ The advisory was issued concurrently with heightened public protests in Delhi, particularly those led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which created an atmosphere of scrutiny regarding student political expression. 5 Should students of IIT Roorkee refrain from expressing political views on social media? ⌵ While IIT Roorkee's advisory encourages adherence to conduct rules, the institution clarified that personal opinions expressed by students on social media do not reflect official positions and should be viewed as personal expressions.

The communication stated: "It has been noticed on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc that some of the campus inmates (have) shown their affinity with..."

The advisory went on to remind students and staff of the institute's objectives and conduct regulations. "All the students, employees, stakeholders are politely reminded herewith that IIT admitted students or appointed staff to provide for instructions, research and for the advancement of learning, and dissemination of knowledge in engineering, technology, sciences and arts."

It further said: "It is engraved in the notified conduct rules that no student or employee will be allowed to join political discussion or participate in any political activity without prior permission for the institute or make any statement or opinion in any broadcast/telecast or in any print or electronic media in any public utterance which is capable of embarrassing the relations between the institute and the Central Government or any other Organisations or members of the public."

The advisory quickly gained traction online, with several users questioning whether IIT Roorkee was imposing new restrictions on students' political expression and social media activity.

Institute Posts Clarification On X On the same day the advisory was circulated, IIT Roorkee shared a post on X emphasising the distinction between personal opinions and official institutional communication.

The institute wrote: "IIT Roorkee is committed to maintaining the distinction between personal expressions and official institutional communications."

It added: "Any views or content shared by individuals in their personal capacity are their own and should not be interpreted as reflecting the position or endorsement of the Institute. Official communications of IIT Roorkee are issued only through its designated and authorised channels."

'Routine Advisory Issued Every Year' As criticism mounted, IIT Roorkee issued an official clarification through its Media Cell, stating that the communication had been taken out of context.

Media Cell Incharge Sonika Srivastava said the advisory was not a new policy but a standard internal communication circulated at the beginning of every academic session.

The statement said:

"The communication being referred to is an internal advisory circulated among students, faculty, and staff at the commencement of each academic session."

It added:

"Similar advisories are routinely issued every year in accordance with the Institute's existing notified conduct rules and do not constitute any new directive or policy. The communication should not be misinterpreted or viewed out of context."

According to the institute, the advisory is circulated annually in line with its existing conduct regulations and should not be viewed as a fresh restriction on students or staff.

Mahua Moitra Reacts The advisory also drew a sharp response from Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra.

Reacting to the communication on X, the Krishnanagar MP questioned the institute's position, writing:

“Don't you dare tell our kids to forego their constitutional right to free speech and protest. Retract this email and apologise.”