New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology in Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) on Wednesday launched an earthquake early warning (EEW) system for Uttarakhand that can alert people about the onset of the calamity through a mobile application.

The real-time earthquake information system can detect the onset of the quake and issue warnings before the significant tremors take hold of the state, the IIT said.

“The physical basis for an earthquake early warning system is the speed of the seismic waves, which propagate after the release of stress from faults movement. The strong ground shaking is caused by shear waves which travel at about half the speed of the primary waves and much slower than electromagnetic signals. The EEW system exploits this advantage," IIT Roorkee said.

Initially, the initiative was kick-started as a pilot project for the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand with support from the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences. Later, the project was extended by the Uttarakhand government.

“The project had been specifically launched in tie-up with the Uttarakhand government as the region is prone to seismic activities. As part of the project, sensors had been installed in the high terrains of the Garhwal and Kumaun regions of the state. Seismic data stream in at the central server established in EEW System laboratory…IIT Roorkee. High-speed telecommunication is used for data streaming, while high-performance computers quickly compute scenario projections," said IIT Roorkee director Ajit K Chaturvedi.

“The central server processes the retrieved data continuously on 24 × 7 basis. The server issues the warning to the public as soon as it detects that an earthquake of magnitude greater than 5 has occurred in those areas where sensors are installed. Warning time varies with the distance of a location from epicenter of the earthquake," he explained.

The institute said given the limited time and resources to cover the entire state, i decided to switch from installing sirens to another medium to reach more people at the same time. Hence, observing the utility of the developed system, smartphone application emerged as a more viable option to pursue, as most people have a smartphone in the current times. Issuing the warning through these devices appeared to be a more effective plan to reach the masses in a relatively lesser time.

