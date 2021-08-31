Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >IIT Roorkee, NDMA develop app that predicts natural disasters

IIT Roorkee, NDMA develop app that predicts natural disasters

Uttarakhand Minister DS Rawat
1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Livemint

Rawat further said that he had requested the Central government to simplify the 2011 disaster parameters and was bringing a proposal for the same.

In a joint venture with National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), IIT Roorkee has built an app that can predict natural disasters.

As per the information shared by Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday, the app will alert about the probable natural calamities beforehand.

"I've also formed an expert committee. It'll intimate us about the amount of rainfall that'll be received in every area so that we make arrangements beforehand," he told ANI.

Rawat further said that he had requested the Central government to simplify the 2011 disaster parameters and was bringing a proposal for the same.

The minister also informed that the Doppler radar in Mukteshwar has started functioning and will also be set up at Surkanda Devi within 1-1.5 months.

"A third radar will be set up in Lansdowne. They'll help us remain alert about all disasters that will be occurring within the state," he added. 

"A third radar will be set up in Lansdowne. They'll help us remain alert about all disasters that will be occurring within the state," he added. 

