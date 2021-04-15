IIT Roorkee student dies at covid quarantine centre

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A student died at quarantine centre set up at IIT Roorkee, news agency ANI reported. The student was at the centre from April 11th after coming in primary contact of another student who had tested positive for covid and cause of death can be ascertained in post-mortem, the news agency reported, quoting IIT Roorkee media cell in charge.

A student died at quarantine centre set up at IIT Roorkee, news agency ANI reported. The student was at the centre from April 11th after coming in primary contact of another student who had tested positive for covid and cause of death can be ascertained in post-mortem, the news agency reported, quoting IIT Roorkee media cell in charge.

IIT Roorkee has about 3,000 students and of which around 1,200 students live in these five hostels.

More than 2 lakh new covid cases were reported in past 24 hours in India, pushing the total tally of cases to 1,40,74,564. The active cases surpassed the 14-lakh mark. With over 1 lakh infections per day for the ninth consecutive day, India has added 13,88,515 cases in nine days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, New Delhi will go into weekend lockdowns to contain a steep increase in COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today.

Shopping malls, gyms, dine-out service at restaurants and some weekly markets will be shut during the weekend and only essential services would remain operational, Kejriwal said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}