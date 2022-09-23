IIT seat allotment: IIT Bombay still the top choice for JEE rank holders2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 05:59 PM IST
As many as 69 of the top 100 rank holders have applied for their preferred courses at IIT B this year
As many as 69 of the top 100 rank holders have applied for their preferred courses at IIT B this year
Listen to this article
Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) remains the top choice for Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) top rankers even for this year. As many as 69 of the top 100 rank holders and 173 of the top 500 rank holders of the all-India entrance test have applied for their preferred courses at IIT B this year.