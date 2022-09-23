IIT seat allotment: IIT Bombay still the top choice for JEE rank holders

Apart from that, 28 students from top 100 JEE-Adv rank holders have opted for IIT Delhi, followed by 3 in IIT Madras. The largest chunk from the top 500 rankers--173--have been allotted seats in IIT Bombay, followed by 127 in IIT Delhi, 48 each in IIT Madras and Kanpur, 44 in IIT Kharagpur and 33 in IIT Roorkee.