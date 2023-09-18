IIT-Delhi seeks to draw young engineers with new curriculum3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:15 PM IST
The institute, established in 1961, is reaching out to India Inc, recruiters and education consultants to bring in more experiential ways of learning.
MUMBAI : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi is overhauling its syllabus after a decade to weave in sustainability and bring in flexibility in engineering courses to engage the younger generation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message