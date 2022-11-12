Free OPD facility for visitors, where Ayush practitioners/Vaidya of Ayurveda, Unani, Homoeopathy, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa, Yoga & Naturopathy will give health advice. Software based Prakriti Parikshan and Mizaj Parikshan will be done, where Prakriti (as per the tenets of Ayurveda) and Mizaj (as per the tenets of Unani) of individual can be assessed based on the profile or unique psychosomatic temperament of an individual, encompassing his or her physical, functional and behavioral characteristics.