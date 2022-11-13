Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Delhi: International trade fair tickets to be sold in 67 metro stations. Details here

2 min read . 06:07 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
41st India International Trade Fair to commence from 18 November.

67 selected stations of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will start selling India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets from Monday

India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for "business days" (14-18 November) and "general public days" (19-27 November) will soon be available for purchase from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Tickets will be available for business days starting from 14 November and for public days starting 19 November.

List of Metro stations with IITF tickets

The IITF entry tickets will be available at 67 selected Metro stations.

Red Line

Shaheed Sthal New Buss Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.

Yellow Line

Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre.

Blue Line

Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, R.K.Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka.

Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.

Green Line

Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Brig. Hoshiar Singh.

Violet Line

Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh.

Pink Line

Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar.

Magenta Line

Janak Puri West, Palam, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden.

Grey Line

Dhansa Bus Stand.

Airport Express Line

Dwarka Sector-21.

Timings for sale

According to a DMRC press release, the tickets can be purchased from the Customer Care Centers of these 67 Metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm.

Price of tickets

On business days, the ticket will cost 500 for adults and 150 for children.

There are two categories for the general days. It costs 150 for adults and 60 for kids on weekends and holidays. Adults pay Rs. 80 and kids pay 40 on weekdays.

In a press release, DMRC assured that additional ticketing booths, guards, officers, and staff would be placed at the Supreme Court Metro station and other stations as needed to handle the rush during the Trade Fair.

(With inputs from ANI)

