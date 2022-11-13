India International Trade Fair (IITF) entry tickets for "business days" (14-18 November) and "general public days" (19-27 November) will soon be available for purchase from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Tickets will be available for business days starting from 14 November and for public days starting 19 November.
List of Metro stations with IITF tickets
The IITF entry tickets will be available at 67 selected Metro stations.
Red Line
Shaheed Sthal New Buss Adda, Mohan Nagar, Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Seelampur, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala.
Yellow Line
Samaypur Badli, Jahangir Puri, Azadpur, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Delhi Haat INA, Saket, Sikanderpur, Huda City Centre.
Blue Line
Noida Electronic City, Sector-52 Noida, Noida City Centre, Noida Sector -15, Akshardham, Indraprastha, Mandi House, Barakhamba, R.K.Ashram, Karol Bagh, Rajendra Place, Shadipur, Kirti Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar East, Dwarka Mor, Dwarka.
Vaishali, Anand Vihar ISBT, Karkarduma, Preet Vihar, Nirman Vihar, Laxmi Nagar.
Green Line
Punjabi Bagh, Peeragarhi, Brig. Hoshiar Singh.
Violet Line
Kashmere Gate, Delhi Gate, I.TO, Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji Mandir, Govind Puri, Badarpur Border, Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh.
Pink Line
Majlis Park, Sarojini Nagar, Mayur Vihar-I, Welcome, Shiv Vihar.
Magenta Line
Janak Puri West, Palam, Munirka, Hauz Khas, Botanical Garden.
Grey Line
Dhansa Bus Stand.
Airport Express Line
Dwarka Sector-21.
Timings for sale
According to a DMRC press release, the tickets can be purchased from the Customer Care Centers of these 67 Metro stations from 9 am to 4 pm.
Price of tickets
On business days, the ticket will cost ₹500 for adults and ₹150 for children.
There are two categories for the general days. It costs ₹150 for adults and ₹60 for kids on weekends and holidays. Adults pay Rs. 80 and kids pay ₹40 on weekdays.
In a press release, DMRC assured that additional ticketing booths, guards, officers, and staff would be placed at the Supreme Court Metro station and other stations as needed to handle the rush during the Trade Fair.
