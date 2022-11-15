IITF to give chance to women, SC/ST entrepreneurs to showcase skills: Rane1 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 02:30 PM IST
Union Minister Rane said There is a need to re-energise the efforts for socio-economic development of tribal regions
New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and people from aspirational districts, to show-case their skills, products and create new opportunities for growth and be self-reliant, said Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane.