New Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) will provide an opportunity to MSME entrepreneurs, especially women, SC/ST and people from aspirational districts, to show-case their skills, products and create new opportunities for growth and be self-reliant, said Union Minister for Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane.

Inaugurating the ‘MSME Pavilion’ at the 41st IITF in New Delhi on Tuesday, Rane added that the tribal communities have contributed largely in the country’s history. “There is a need to re-energise the efforts for socio-economic development of tribal regions."

The minister met various MSME exhibitors in the MSME pavilion where a total of 205 MSMEs are showcasing their products in 26 sectors, Textiles, Food, metallurgy, Fragrances, Footwear, Toys, Chemical, Electrical, Leather, Plastic, Rubber, Stone Gem and Jewellery among others.

“This year, the MSME pavilion has the highest ever participation of women led enterprises (74%)," said the Ministry of MSME.

The theme for this year’s IITF is ‘Vocal for Local, Local to Global’. The fair will continue till the 27th of this month.

Twenty-nine states and Union Territories are participating in the event. Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are Partner States while Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are participating as Focus States in the fair.