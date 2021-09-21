NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Technology in Guwahati has started a specialised Centre for Intelligent Cyber Physical Systems (CICPS) to develop indigenous technologies and aid underwater exploration.

“The CICPS will have major academic, human resources and technology development components with focus to develop products and technologies for underwater exploration which is an untouched (less explored) research area in the contour," said T. G. Sitharam, director of IIT-Guwahati.

The centre will target developing a minimum of five technologies a year. As many as 13 Ph.D. students and 18 M.Tech students have already joined the CICPS and these students will particularly work on the technologies for underwater exploration.

IIT Guwahati will fund the center for the first five years, after which the Centre aims to be self-sustaining.

Sitharam said the CICPS will have components including technology development, human resource development, technology incubation centre and M.Tech programme in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The human resource development programs in the CICPS will provide fellowships for doctoral, post-doctoral candidates as well as faculties. “Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is a major enabler for Industry 4.0. It is a blend of almost all the engineering streams and science. The new master's program, initiated at CICPS, is designed to address advanced engineering topics and help to meet the growing need for industries," the IIT said.

Presently, 41 members of IIT Guwahati are involved in this center from the departments like mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science and engineering, design, chemical engineering, and chemistry.

The centre will consist of nine laboratories including an underwater natural resources lab, and labs related to product development, e-mobility, Internet of Things, and sensor and actuator fabrication laboratory.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.