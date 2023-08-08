comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 15:53:19
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.2 -0.39%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.1 -0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.5 0.3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 452.45 -0.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.9 0.89%
Business News/ News / India/  IIT-Hyderabad woman student from Odisha dies by suicide in hostel room days after moving in
Back

IIT-Hyderabad woman student from Odisha dies by suicide in hostel room days after moving in

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST Livemint

A 21-year-old post-graduate student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad was found dead in her hostel room on the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district of Telangana late Monday. Telangana police said the victim appeared to have died by suicid

Nothing suspicious was found in the room, police said. She moved into the hostel only on July 26 and was not having a roommate as PG students are allotted single rooms, police added. Premium
Nothing suspicious was found in the room, police said. She moved into the hostel only on July 26 and was not having a roommate as PG students are allotted single rooms, police added.

A 21-year-old post-graduate student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found dead in her hostel room on the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district of Telangana late Monday. Telangana police said the victim appeared to have died by suicide,  reported PTI.

The victim was from Dumri village of Sonapur district in Odisha and was pursuing her first-year MTech in civil engineering. As per other hostel inmates she spent the day in her room and was not seen in the dining hall for lunch or dinner. The inmates informed the hostel administration after they received no response from her when they tried reaching her mobile phone. The hostel authorities immediately alerted the police at around 9pm reported the Indian Express.

The police recovered a suicide note from her room.

“The note is in Odia. She wrote about stress from multiple issues, mainly financial problems. There is no mention of anything about studies. We got the letter translated with the help of a professor who hailed from Odisha,"the Indian Express reported quoting Sub-Inspector Rajesh Naik of Sangareddy Rural police station.

Nothing suspicious was found in the room, Naik said. She moved into the hostel only on July 26 and was not having a roommate as PG students are allotted single rooms, Naik added. 

“We believe she was depressed. Regular classes have not started yet and she did not have any friends either," Naik added, reported Indian Express.

“We have sent the body to the Sangareddy government hospital for postmortem and informed her parents. They were on their way to Hyderabad," Hindustan Times reported quoting the Sub-Inspector as saying.

Telangana police said an FIR was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

\She is the second IIT-H student to have died by suicide in the last three weeks. Last month, a second-year BTech student left the campus without informing anyone, later his body was found at Visakhapatnam beach and police declared that to be a case of suicide. 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 06:59 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout