A 21-year-old post-graduate student of Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found dead in her hostel room on the campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district of Telangana late Monday. Telangana police said the victim appeared to have died by suicide, reported PTI.

The victim was from Dumri village of Sonapur district in Odisha and was pursuing her first-year MTech in civil engineering. As per other hostel inmates she spent the day in her room and was not seen in the dining hall for lunch or dinner. The inmates informed the hostel administration after they received no response from her when they tried reaching her mobile phone. The hostel authorities immediately alerted the police at around 9pm reported the Indian Express.

The police recovered a suicide note from her room.

“The note is in Odia. She wrote about stress from multiple issues, mainly financial problems. There is no mention of anything about studies. We got the letter translated with the help of a professor who hailed from Odisha,"the Indian Express reported quoting Sub-Inspector Rajesh Naik of Sangareddy Rural police station.

Nothing suspicious was found in the room, Naik said. She moved into the hostel only on July 26 and was not having a roommate as PG students are allotted single rooms, Naik added.

“We believe she was depressed. Regular classes have not started yet and she did not have any friends either," Naik added, reported Indian Express.

“We have sent the body to the Sangareddy government hospital for postmortem and informed her parents. They were on their way to Hyderabad," Hindustan Times reported quoting the Sub-Inspector as saying.

Telangana police said an FIR was registered under section 174 of the CrPC.

She is the second IIT-H student to have died by suicide in the last three weeks. Last month, a second-year BTech student left the campus without informing anyone, later his body was found at Visakhapatnam beach and police declared that to be a case of suicide.