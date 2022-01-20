IIT Kanpur professor Manindra Agrawal, the man behind Sutra model, who had earlier predicted that the third wave in India was likely to peak on 23 January, has pointed out ‘trajectory for the country continues at a significantly reduced scale’ and may take another day or two to hit the peak. Speaking of the states where the third wave is peaking, he said Chhattisgarh is on track and likely to peak today, while both Punjab and Gujarat are moving a little off the trajectory. “Goa trajectory is closest to predicted," he added.

