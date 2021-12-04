1 min read.Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 10:11 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj
The recruiters that visited IIT-Kharagpur included Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Intel, American Express, Honeywell, Samsung and IBM
Listen to this article
Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur reported it has recorded highest placement offers in the history of IITs this year. The prestigious technological college recorded over 1,100 placement offers, it said in a statement.
“Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all the other top higher academic institutes in India," it said.