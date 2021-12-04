Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur reported it has recorded highest placement offers in the history of IITs this year. The prestigious technological college recorded over 1,100 placement offers, it said in a statement.

“Despite the ongoing pandemic situation, IIT-Kharagpur bagged extraordinary numbers of Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), which is the highest number among all the other top higher academic institutes in India," it said.

Of the students placed during the got placed, 35 bagged international offers, the institute said.

Two bigger offers were made by two lead recruiters with packages at ₹2-2.4 crore per annum, it said.

“Till now, we got more than 20 offers in the scale of ₹1 crore," the institute said.

The recruiters that visited IIT-Kharagpur included Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Intel, American Express, Honeywell, Samsung and IBM, the college mentioned.

The placement session went on for three days till Friday, it said.

Over 100 companies across all sectors -- software, analytics, consulting, core engineering, banking, finance -- took part in the recruitment process, an IIT-Kharagpur spokesperson said.

