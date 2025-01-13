IIT-Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room, probe on

IIT-Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room: The student's parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls, the official said.

A student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur was found hanging in his hostel room, an institute official said on Monday.

Shaon Malik, a third-year Electrical Engineering student at IIT Kharagpur, was discovered dead by his parents when they came to visit him on Sunday.

"His parents and institute personnel had to forcibly open the door of the hostel room after he did not respond to repeated calls," an official was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The official said that Malik had spoken to his parents over the phone the previous night, and “things seemed perfectly normal."

He further informed that the institute would conduct an internal probe into the death and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

A senior police officer confirmed that the post-mortem had been completed, and the process was videographed. "The investigation is underway," he said.

IIT-Kharagpur issues statement Meanwhile, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement, “With a sense of utter shock, the students, staff and faculty members deeply mourn the sudden loss of Shaon Malik, a third-year student from the Department of Electrical Engineering. He was found dead in Azad Hall of Residence premises on the morning of January 12."

The Azad Hall of Residence is one of the hostels in the institute.

"Upon discovery of the incident, the campus security and medical teams were immediately alerted... The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Malik's death. The institute is fully cooperating with the authorities," it said.

The institute described Malik as an academically gifted student, saying, “He was known for his intelligence, dedication, and promising future in the field of Electrical Engineering."

"The institute is devastated by this tragic event. Our foremost priority at this moment is to extend our heartfelt condolences and support to Malik's family and friends. We are providing all necessary assistance to help them through this incredibly difficult time," the statement said.

IIT-Kharagpur said it is committed to the well-being and mental health of its students.

“We have a range of support services available, including counselling and mental health resources, and we urge students to utilise these services whenever needed," it said.