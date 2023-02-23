IIT-Madras gets ₹242 crore grant for research on lab-grown diamonds
A five-year research grant for one of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) was announced in the Union Budget to encourage the indigenous production of lab-grown diamonds, seeds and recipe.
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday awarded five-year research grant of ₹242 crores to the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT), Madras for research on lab-grown diamonds, which are manufactured using technology that replicates the natural diamond growing process.
