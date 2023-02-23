IIT-Madras gets 242 crore grant for research on lab-grown diamonds

“It has been decided to give this project to IIT- Madras after a joint determination of its capabilities by a joint committee of Government, export promotion council and Industry representatives. It is proposed to establish an India Centre for Lab grown Diamond (InCent-LGD) at IIT Madras with the estimated cost of Rs. 242.96 crores over 5 years," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}