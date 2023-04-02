IIT-Madras PhD student's suicide marks third case this year

IIT-Madras PhD student's suicide marks third case this year1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
- As per sources, the PhD student has been identified as a 32-year-old from West Bengal.
A PhD student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, allegedly died by suicide in his room in Tamil Nadu's Velachery, as reported by ANI.
As per sources, the PhD student has been identified as a 32-year-old from West Bengal.
"On March 31, the deceased student posted a WhatsApp status 'I am sorry not good Enough'. Seeing the status, his friends reached his home and found Sachin hanging in his room. An ambulance was called and he was pronounced dead on examination. Further investigation is underway," police said.
Following the incident, the police have taken the body of the deceased PhD student into custody and sent it to Royapet Government Hospital for autopsy. Meanwhile, IIT Madras has issued a statement expressing deep condolences over the student's death.
"We are deeply anguished to convey the untimely passing away of a PhD Research scholar from the Mechanical Engineering Department on the afternoon of 31st March 2023 at his residence at Velachery, Chennai. A student with an exemplary academic and research record is a big loss to the research community," the IIT said.
"The Institute expresses its heartfelt condolences and shares the grief of the friends and family of the deceased student. The Institute requests everyone respect the privacy of the student's family at this difficult juncture. May the departed soul rest in peace", it added.
Another incident of suicide was reported earlier this year on March 14, when a 20-year-old third-year BTech student from Andhra Pradesh named Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai died by suicide by hanging at the Madras IIT Campus.
The Kotturpuram Police have registered a case and the investigation is still ongoing.
Similarly, on February 14, a research scholar from Maharashtra was found hanging in a room within the IIT campus.
