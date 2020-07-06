IITs dissociate themselves from IIT Alumni Council

But IITs, while acknowledging that their alumni "have done very well in their professions and made the institutes and the country proud" have underscored that their alumni have taken efforts in their individual capacity. "In recent years, there have been various groups of alumni who have found a common cause and have worked together towards achieving their objectives or making a lasting contribution. The IITs, however, wish to emphasize that these are efforts of alumni in their private and individual capacity, except in cases where one or more IITs have expressly partnered with alumni in a specific endeavour or project," the statement issued by the IITs reads.