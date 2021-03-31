The number of active covid-19 cases in India will continue to rise for next three to four months, possibly exponentially, if the spread is not contained strictly as the country has already entered the second wave of pandemic, predicted a mathematical model made by a team of scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

The model explains that India is exhibiting signs of a second wave of covid-19 as already seen in the United States and several other European countries including France and the United Kingdom. Although the vaccination drive is expanded gradually to include all age groups, the emergence of several new mutants of the pathogen, which are highly transmissible, poses a health emergency situation, the scientists have said.

The team of researchers including Rajesh Ranjan and Aryan Sharma plotted the variation in basic Reproduction number (R), with time to understand the emerging dynamics of covid-19 spread in key states and India as a whole. Reproduction number defines on average how many people each infected person will infect, assuming that there is no pre-existing immunity in the community.

“Since late Feb 2021, the value of R is consistently above 1 clearly indicating a second wave. For nearly 5 months between Oct 2020 and Feb 2021, R stayed below 1 where pandemic was showing signs of decline. A relatively late arrival of the second wave in India, compared to those in several other countries in the world, could be due to the recent spread of more contagious mutants, although they are less virulent," said Mahendra K Verma, a professor at the Department of Physics, IIT Kanpur.

The scientists found that R-value on 27 March 2021 is approximately 1.26, which is very close to the value in early May 2020. “Therefore, following the trend from the first wave, it may be estimated that the number of active cases is going to rise for the next 3-4 months unless the social distancing norms are strictly enforced, and vaccination efforts are expedited," said Verma adding that second wave has an exponential growth with exponents bigger than the first one.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 5,52,566. It now comprises 4.55% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 11,846 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

Five states namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh cumulatively account for 79.30% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra leads with more than 61% of the active caseload of the country. Over 53,480 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 27,918. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,108 while Karnataka reported 2,975 new cases.

Further, since the daily new cases (about 60,000) are already at the level of August 2020, it is expected that with the current growth trend the second peak will be higher than the first one, the model has predicted.

Eight States, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh according to the union health ministry data are reporting a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. 84.73% of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Over 354 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six States account for 82.20% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (139). Punjab follows with 64 daily deaths.

“Although Maharashtra contributes to nearly 70% of the daily new cases in the second wave, the rapid growth of cases in several other states such as Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh show reproduction number close to the national trend. These states may be a month behind Maharashtra and therefore it is necessary to curb this rise through strict social distancing practices with higher compliance as in the first phase," said Verma.

The team of researchers had in October rightly predicted that India's Covid-19 caseload to hit 14.57 million by January 2021.

