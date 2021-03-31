IIT's mathematical model sees exponential growth in Covid cases in coming months

The scientists found that R-value on 27 March 2021 is approximately 1.26, which is very close to the value in early May 2020. “Therefore, following the trend from the first wave, it may be estimated that the number of active cases is going to rise for the next 3-4 months unless the social distancing norms are strictly enforced, and vaccination efforts are expedited," said Verma adding that second wave has an exponential growth with exponents bigger than the first one.