New Delhi: The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will admit undergraduate students based on their performance in Joint Entrance Exam-Advanced (JEE-Advanced) and will discount the class 12 board exam marks in selection process, the human resource development ministry said Friday.

Earlier along with the performance in JEE-Advanced, IITs while shortlisting students used to demand either 75% mark in the board exams or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

India has over two dozen school boards including the central board of secondary education (CBSE).

The decision about discounting school board marks was taking by the IITs in their joint admission board meeting and comes close in the heels of the CBSE scarping the remaining papers of the class 12 board exam and announced the result earlier this week based on the average performance in papers that students managed to give before covid-19 disrupted the exam schedules.

“For admissions to #IITs, apart from qualifying the #JEE (Advanced), the eligibility was to secure either minimum score of 75% marks in class XII Board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations. Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time," HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

“Qualified candidates who have passed class XII examinations will now be eligible for admissions irrespective of marks obtained," he added.

On 3 July, the union government and IITs had postponed the two-tier Joint Entrance Exam (JEE), and the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) to September due to the surge in covid-19 cases. According to the revised schedule, the JEE (Main) exam will be held from 1 to 6 September, while the JEE (Advanced) exams will be held on 27 September. NEET is scheduled for 13 September.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated