IITs to play crucial role in making India $5 trillion economy: Pradhan
New Delhi: Institutes like IIT Madras have a major role in making India a $5 trillion economy and fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat, said Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan while releasing the Strategic Plan 2021-27 of IIT Madras which proposed an ambitious growth phase for the Institute and dedicated Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences & Kotak-IIT (M) Save Energy Mission.
He added, “The next 25 years is very important for all of us. While entering the Amrit kaal, we leapfrogged ahead of a country which colonised us. India is evolving at an unprecedented pace. A fast-growing India will have huge domestic requirements which have to be fulfilled by our IITs."
Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan congratulated all on the inauguration and launch of these initiatives towards academic excellence and nation-building. He said IITs are not just educational institutions, they are the temples to create a scientific temper and shape humanity’s future.
The minister said that the society has great expectations from IITs. “Our IITians have to be torchbearer’s of growth and development. “
He said that the day is not far when the whole world will come to IIT Madras to benefit from the Brain Research Centre. Ideas, like 3D-printing technology can revolutionise construction, help address the issues of displacement and give a life of dignity to the poor.
Pradhan called upon IIT Madras to take a pledge to celebrate a day on the milestones of students in entrepreneurship, file patents for public good and facilitate ease-of-living for the poorest.
He also launched ‘Kotak IITM Save Energy’ Mission, being set up with CSR funding support from Kotak to help MSMEs reduce energy consumption and felicitated the Mphasis team for supporting the growth of the Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing (CQuICC). The minister also awarded the diploma certificates to select students of BSc program in Data Science.
