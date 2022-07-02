IKEA Bengaluru store: From parking to timings to home delivery - Details here

Last month, IKEA India opened its latest store in Bengaluru and it has got an overwhelming response. Images of long queues over the weekend went viral on social media. The store in Bengaluru opens from 10 AM - 10 PM (All days) and restaurant from 9:30 AM - 9:30 PM (All days). Ikea on its website said that if you are coming by car, it has arranged extra parking. This facility will be available from 22nd June to 3rd July.

