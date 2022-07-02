IKEA Bengaluru store: From parking to timings to home delivery - Details here

Customers can also shop online for IKEA products. It is currently delivering orders to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Bengaluru.
Last month, IKEA India opened its latest store in Bengaluru and it has got an overwhelming response. Images of long queues over the weekend went viral on social media. The store in Bengaluru opens from 10 AM - 10 PM (All days) and restaurant from 9:30 AM - 9:30 PM (All days). Ikea on its website said that if you are coming by car, it has arranged extra parking. This facility will be available from 22nd June to 3rd July.
“Bringing your car to IKEA Nagasandra? We have got extra parking for you! Stop over at BIEC - 10th Mile, Tumkur Road, Madavara Post, Dasanapura Hobli, park your car and hop on to our shuttle service to take you to the store," Ikea said.
If you are coming by metro, Ikea says, "Make a stop at Nagasandra station. “Bengaluru metro only allows bags smaller than 60X45X24 cms, but we have got home delivery for large products for you too."
Ikea also said that customers can experience IKEA at the below locations in Bengaluru:
1. Garuda Mall - 11th June - 8th July
2. Orion Mall (Rajaji Nagar) - 17th June - 15th July
Customers can also shop online for IKEA products. It is currently delivering orders to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Bengaluru.
IKEA hiring
IKEA also said that it is hiring for different roles in Bengaluru for both part-time and full time roles, including Product Engineer Textile Products; Accounting & Reporting Specialist (O2C); Country Customer Manager; Information Security Specialist; Customer Relations Co-Worker (Part Time); Supply Planner , Textile Carpets; Logistics & Supply Chain; Supply Planner , Textile Products; Logistics & Supply Chain; Supply Planner , Category Area -Metal, Plastic ,Float Glass and Electronics; Logistics & Supply Chain; Product Compliance Specialist; Sales & Commercial.
The Swedish furniture retailer is shifting its purchasing office in India, which sources products for its global supply chain from India, from Gurugram to Bengaluru from May 1, 2023. "With expanding business development, our outlook in India is positive and we want to be in close proximity to other IKEA entities (like Retail, Global Business Operations) and the many customers. To capture this opportunity, we are relocating our Gurgaon office to Bangalore from 1st May 2023," it said.
The company is providing relocation support to its employees, who opt to move to a Bengaluru under the "relocation policy".
If a co-worker chooses not to move to Bangalore, IKEA said: “We will do our utmost to support them in finding job opportunities within IKEA such as IKEA retail India or other IKEA units outside India. It will follow the recruitment process and relocation support as per the relocation policy."
"If a co-worker will not be able to find a job within IKEA, we will support with external job coaching from our career transition service provider," it said.
Ikea has been sourcing products for its global supply chain from India since the 1970s. (With Agency Inputs)
