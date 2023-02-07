Ikea on Tuesday announced that it has cut the prices of the articles available in India in the range from 16-39%. However, there will not be any compromise on the quality, function, design and sustainability features of the products, senior Ikea official said. Over 9,000 Ikea products are in offer in India.

Chief sustainability officer Susanne Pulverer told PTI, that the European furniture retailer, which has been present in the country for the past four years, understood that Indian consumers are very price sensitive and further asserted that price cut is not driven by competitive pressures.

“Lower prices are in the DNA of Ikea," she said, hinting that similar moves may be initiated in other markets.

Answering how the move will impact the profit margins, the official commented that the company has a much broader way of looking at it which is a combination of multiple factors where any potential margin impact will be compensated by higher sales.

She further explains that price cuts have been introduced for the most loved products of Ikea in the country but, didn't disclose the number of articles where the reductions have happened.

Broader lines of products where the price cuts have happened include living room articles, storage, kitchen, mattresses and bedroom furniture, she said. The company, which is operating five offline stores, is at the end of its stated ₹10,500-crore investment cycle for the country, she said, pointing out that the last of the stores in New Delhi will take about 30-36 months to open.

After the end of the investments, it will be taking a call on further expansion, she said, adding that Chennai is a city which it is keen to have a presence in. When asked about the business performance, she said the company considers India as an important growth market and is here for the long term.

(With inputs from PTI)