IKEA cuts prices by 16-39% for ‘most loved’ products in India. Details here
- However, there will not be any compromise on the quality, function, design and sustainability features of the products, senior Ikea official said
Ikea on Tuesday announced that it has cut the prices of the articles available in India in the range from 16-39%. However, there will not be any compromise on the quality, function, design and sustainability features of the products, senior Ikea official said. Over 9,000 Ikea products are in offer in India.
