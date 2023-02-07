IKEA cuts prices by 16-39% for ‘most loved’ products in India. Details here

Broader lines of products where the price cuts have happened include living room articles, storage, kitchen, mattresses and bedroom furniture, she said. The company, which is operating five offline stores, is at the end of its stated ₹10,500-crore investment cycle for the country, she said, pointing out that the last of the stores in New Delhi will take about 30-36 months to open.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}