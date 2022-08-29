IKEA Hyderabad called out for racism, responds after outrage. Details here

IKEA India has been accused of racism following journalist Nitin Sethi alleged that his wife, who is from Manipur, had to face racial treatment at its Hyderabad store. The company came out with a response after the matter caused a massive outrage. Journalist Nitin Sethi, in a tweet, informed “Racist treatment at @IKEAIndia store in Hyderabad. Only my wife, from Manipur got frisked for goods she bought. No one else before us. And then all supervisory staff came to defend the racism. Great show from an 'international store'. Cheers to another usual day. #racism."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}