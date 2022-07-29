IKEA opens first in-mall store in India, announces online sale

IKEA opens first in-mall store in India, announces online sale2 min read . 10:55 AM IST
The Swedish home furnishings retailer has announced discounts up to 50% on online orders for Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara.
World’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA on 28 July opened its first in-mall store in India at R CITY in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (West) area. Though this is the third store in Mumbai and fifth store in India, but its is the first in-mall store in country.
Also, the Swedish home furnishings retailer has announced discounts up to 50 per cent on online orders for Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. All the discounts will be applied directly at checkout. Some products have been kept at a discount of 20 per cent and more.
IKEA said that its new IKEA store is spread across 72,000 square feet and offers over 7,000 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional, and sustainable home furnishing products.
Apart from this, the customers can also place orders for over 5,000 products that will be delivered to them, and they can buy 2,000 products directly from the stores.
“IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Mumbai for a better everyday life. With R CITY Store, we aim to become more accessible and relevant for the many people of Mumbai with products catering to every member of the family. We are excited to welcome our customers to our newest store in Mumbai," IKEA R CITY Customer Meeting Point Manager Alan Buckle had said on 20 July.
The new store houses will have 15 room sets for inspirations and ideas and an IKEA restaurant with 130 seating capacity that will offer a wide range of Indian and Swedish delicacies.
"With a planned investment of ₹6,000 crore in Maharashtra, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 4 million visitors in Mumbai this year," it said in a statement.
The retailer hired 180 co-workers with 76 percent of them being local and it plans to employ more people from the local neighbourhood.
