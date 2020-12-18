IKEA opens 1,500-cr store in Navi Mumbai: 10 things to know

The world's largest furniture retailer from Sweden, Ikea , on Friday inaugurated its second store in India in Navi Mumbai at 11 am. The door of the Ikea store was thrown open to the public after a formal inauguration today.

While speaking to reporters, Peter Betzel, the CEO and chief sustainability officer at Ikea India, said that Mumbai is the first omnichannel market for them.

"We remain invested and committed to India and stand for the long-term," Betzel said at the conference call announcing the Ikea store launch.

Betzel also said that Ikea has planned an investment of ₹6,000 crore by 2030, by when it aims to meet 25 million people in Maharashtra.

Two years ago in August, Ikea India opened its first retail store in Hyderabad, followed by online stores in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune.

Here's your 10-point update to this story:

1) The Ikea store in Navi Mumbai has mandated pre-booked slots, through which customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store, to ensure a safe shopping experience amid Covid-19. However, the slot is already full for the next 14 days, the IKEA website showed as the Swedish firm has capped the number of visitors to the store.

2) Ikea's Navi Mumbai store, which is set up with an investment of ₹1,500 crore, has put an end to the lull that the novel coronavirus pandemic cast on the firm's expansion plans.

3) The Navi Mumbai store will provide more than 6,000 jobs, of which 50% will be women, as per reports.

4) The new store is Ikea's first big format store in Maharashtra, spanning over 5.3 lakh sq ft and situated near the Turbhe local railway station and stocks over 7,000 home furnishing products.

5) The new store will house the largest kid's area 'Småland' in Ikea across the world, along with one of its largest 1,000-seater restaurants with almost 100% locally-sourced food range, as per the firm.

6) IKEA is also planning to set up two city-centre stores in Mumbai. The IKEA city centre stores would be smaller than the Navi Mumbai flagship store, which is a big format outlet, a company official has reportedly said.

7) As per Jesper Brodin, the chief executive of Ingka group that owns most Ikea stores, the new Mumbai store is like a milestone and Ikea was part of modern India both in good and bad times.

8) The Navi Mumbai store opening comes as Ikea pans to reach 100 million people in India by 2022.

9) The global furniture, kitchen appliances, and home accessories giant has invested ₹7,000 crore in India so far, across its stores and fulfillment centres.

10) Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Ikea's store in Bengaluru is under construction and will open in the coming 12 months. In Delhi-NCR, the firm will open multiple format stores including a combination of a shopping centre, small stores, and big centres.

