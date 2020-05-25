Ikea restarts online service in Hyderabad, buyers to pick furniture from carpark

HYDERABAD: Ikea India on Monday restarted its services in Hyderabad, with the retail furniture giant launching ‘Click & Collect’, its online shopping service, under which buyers will have to collect their furniture from the store’s carpark.

Its retail store in Hyderabad, the first to be launched in the country, has been shut since the 25 March nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain covid-19.

The service ensures ‘minimal contact between co-workers and customers, when the customers arrive to collect the products from the store, the company said.

The development comes after the lockdown has been relaxed to a certain degree in Hyderabad, which has most of the covid-19 cases in Telangana. “Customers can order the IKEA products on IKEA’s website, pay online and select the ‘Click & Collect service’ option when checking out. IKEA's delivery team will prepare their order for them to pick up from the Click & Collect collection station in the store’s carparking area," said a statement from the Swedish retail giant.

After customers place their orders, the store team will notify them by text or email as to when they could come and collect their products. When collecting products, customers need to head to the ‘Click & Collect’ station at the Ikea store. After reaching the station, they will be given instructions to follow and an Ikea personnel will then bring their products to them in the carpark, the company stated.

It added that the highest standards of safety measures have been put in place such as contactless temperature checks for customers who visit the store to collect their products, regular sanitizing of the workplace, practicing physical distancing norms, hygienic handling of products and training co-workers to ensure hassle-free and safe delivery of the products. Additionally, Ikea said that it has ensured its service providers also follow its strict global standards of quality and safety.

