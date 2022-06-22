IKEA to open its India's largest store in Bengaluru today. 5 points

The Nagasandra Store in Bengaluru is IKEA's fourth store in India. The three other IKEA stores are located in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Worli City Store, respectively
IKEA, a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open the doors to its largest store in India so far, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru today, June 22. The Nagasandra Store in Bengaluru is IKEA's fourth store in India. The three other IKEA stores are located in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Worli City Store, respectively. With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 50 lakh visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said. According to the company, the new store will be an iconic landmark in the city, providing home furnishing solutions catering to the diverse needs of the family.
"We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increasing the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision to create a better everyday life for the many people," IKEA India Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer Susanne Pulverer said.
The IKEA store in Nagasandra is spread over 12.2 acres, the 4,60,000 sq. ft.
The IKEA Nagasandra store will feature more than 7,000 home furnishing products along with 65 room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home, the company said.
IKEA sources about 25-27% of its products locally with five suppliers in Karnataka and aims to get at least half of its sourcing done locally in the long term.
IKEA has employed 1,000 co-workers with 72% local co-workers and plans to hire more people from the local neighbourhood. The store would employ 800-1000 direct workers and another 1,500 indirectly.
The store will also house one of the largest children's play areas, ‘Smaland', along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from, it added.
IKEA said that the store believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services.
