IKEA to open its India's largest store in Bengaluru today. 5 points

IKEA, a leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open the doors to its largest store in India so far, at Nagasandra in Bengaluru today, June 22. The Nagasandra Store in Bengaluru is IKEA's fourth store in India. The three other IKEA stores are located in Hyderabad, Navi Mumbai, and Worli City Store, respectively. With a planned investment of ₹3,000 crore in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 50 lakh visitors this year in Bengaluru, the company said. According to the company, the new store will be an iconic landmark in the city, providing home furnishing solutions catering to the diverse needs of the family.

